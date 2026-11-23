LIVERPOOL, England, Nov 22 : The scale of Mauricio Pochettino's rebuilding job was laid bare on Sunday as Manchester United crashed to a 4-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool, their first match under the Argentine unravelling within minutes.

Reduced to 10 men after eight minutes, United fell two goals behind within 13 and never recovered as Liverpool cruised to victory through goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, teenager Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz.

United's nightmare start to the Pochettino era could hardly have been worse as Leny Yoro was sent off for bringing down Alexander Isak, and the visitors paid the price moments later when Szoboszlai curled home the resulting free kick.

Liverpool doubled their lead three minutes later when Ngumoha beat Diogo Dalot and crossed for Wirtz, who finished with an acrobatic volley.

The Reds attacked in waves after the break and the 18-year-old Ngumoha added a third in the 66th minute, sweeping home a cross from Bradley Barcola to become the youngest player to score against United in the Premier League. Substitute Munoz added to United's misery when he fired home a ball from Wirtz.

Liverpool climbed to fourth on 21 points, seven behind leaders Arsenal, while beleaguered United are 19th with just eight points and one victory to show from 11 games.