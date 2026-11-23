LIVERPOOL, England, Nov 22 : The scale of Mauricio Pochettino's rebuilding job was laid bare on Sunday as Manchester United crashed to a 4-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool, their first match under the Argentine unravelling within minutes.

Reduced to 10 men after eight minutes, United fell two goals behind within 13 and never recovered as Liverpool cruised to victory through goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, teenager Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz.

United's nightmare start to the Pochettino era could hardly have been worse as Leny Yoro was sent off for bringing down Alexander Isak, and the visitors paid the price moments later when Szoboszlai curled home the resulting free kick.

Liverpool doubled their lead three minutes later when Ngumoha beat Diogo Dalot and crossed for Wirtz, who finished with an acrobatic volley, swivelling and firing home while turning his back to goal.

The goal had Liverpool fans chanting "Sacked in the morning!" at United's new 54-year-old manager, who had arrived in England only four days earlier following his spell with the United States national team.

The Reds attacked in waves after the break and the 18-year-old Ngumoha added a third in the 66th minute, sweeping home a cross from Bradley Barcola to become the youngest player to score in a Premier League match between Liverpool and United.

Substitute Munoz added to United's misery when he fired home a ball from Wirtz, sending United fans streaming towards the exits. The few who were left by the final whistle serenaded the United players with Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” and its hopeful refrain: “Every little thing is gonna be all right.”

"So, so painful. So disappointed," Pochettino said. "It's not in your head to start here in the Premier League in this situation. The only problem was that the game changed completely after (eight) minutes and now we can talk and explain everything, but the damage is done.

"The players are feeling the pain of this type of situation. I told them they need to be calm and it was a completely unfair situation that happened."

Liverpool climbed to fourth on 21 points, seven behind leaders Arsenal, while beleaguered United are 19th with just eight points and one victory to show from 11 games.

RECORD-EQUALLING DEFEAT

Pochettino is only the second of the Red Devils' last 10 managers, including caretakers, to lose his first league game in charge after Erik ten Hag.

It was the joint heaviest defeat for a United manager in his first match in charge, according to Opta, equalling the 4-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers suffered by Lal Hilditch in 1926.

United's winless league run is their worst since they went 11 games without a win between November 1989 and February 1990.

Liverpool, meanwhile, ran roughshod over United all afternoon, recording 27 shots - including a remarkable 12 on target - to their visitors' 11, and had 15 corners to United's five.

"It was definitely important today, also the table situation," said Wirtz. "A lot of teams at the top didn't win this weekend so it's good we can use the chance.

"The red card influenced the game of course, but we take that. We earned that because of the run of Alex (Isak), so it's very good."

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola had kind words for Wirtz, who created 10 chances.

"He's in a lovely moment and we want to keep him there as much as we can," Iraola said. "He's in a situation against 10 players where you need players like him to control the situation and see the passes in behind.

"He's also arriving more and not just scoring but being a threat. He's becoming another option and I'm happy with him."