Ten-man Wolves hit back to stun Southampton
Ten-man Wolves hit back to stun Southampton

Ten-man Wolves hit back to stun Southampton

Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - February 11, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diego Costa, Adama Traore and teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

12 Feb 2023 01:09AM (Updated: 12 Feb 2023 01:45AM)
SOUTHAMPTON: Ten-man Wolverhampton Wanderers came from a goal down to claim a valuable 2-1 victory at Premier League bottom club Southampton with debutant Joao Gomes scoring late on Saturday.

Wolves were trailing to Carlos Alcaraz's first-half opener and had Mario Lemina sent off in the 27th minute.

But they levelled through Jan Bednarek's 72nd minute own goal and Gomes struck in the 87th minute.

Southampton remain rooted to the foot of the table with 15 points while Wolves are on the rise and have 23, five points clear of the relegation zone.

 

 

Source: Reuters

