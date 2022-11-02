Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

De Minaur stuns Medvedev in Paris, Tsitsipas wins
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

De Minaur stuns Medvedev in Paris, Tsitsipas wins

De Minaur stuns Medvedev in Paris, Tsitsipas wins
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Laver Cup - 02 Arena, London, Britain - September 23, 2022 Team World's Alex de Minaur in action during his match against Team Europe's Andy Murray Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
De Minaur stuns Medvedev in Paris, Tsitsipas wins
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 500 - Astana Open - National Tennis Center, Astana, Kazakhstan - October 9, 2022 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during the men's singles final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
02 Nov 2022 11:35PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2022 11:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Daniil Medvedev crashed out of the Paris Masters after losing to Alex de Minaur in three tight sets on Wednesday (Nov 2) but fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas had no such trouble as he cruised past Dan Evans 6-3 6-4 to enter the third round.

Australia's De Minaur was down a break in the decider against world number three Medvedev but dug deep to win 6-4 2-6 7-5 and seal his first victory against a top-five player in 19 attempts

A frustrated Medvedev smashed his racquet into the ground after match point before shaking hands with De Minaur at the net.

Tsitsipas produced a fine performance to oust Evans, breaking the Briton early in both sets and making the most of his opponent's unforced errors as he secured the win in one hour and 20 minutes.

US Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe also advanced after seeing off unseeded Jack Draper 6-3 7-5. The American next faces De Minaur.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

tennis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.