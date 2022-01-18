Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tennis - Australian Open day two
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tennis - Australian Open day two

Tennis - Australian Open day two

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2022 Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her first round match against France's Clara Burel REUTERS/Morgan Sette

18 Jan 2022 08:29AM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 08:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Highlights of the second day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, all times local (GMT +11):

1105 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY TWO

Play at Melbourne Park got underway as scheduled on day two of the year's first Grand Slam.

The temperature was hovering just under 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) with a maximum of 21 forecast.

Women's third seed Garbine Muguruza takes on Clara Burel in the first match on Rod Laver Arena, while former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur got her final Australian Open singles campaign underway against Rebecca Peterson.

READ MORE:

Australian Open order of play on Tuesday

Raducanu faces big test against Stephens on Australian Open debut

'Our champion': deported Djokovic welcomed home after Australian fiasco

It would be better for everyone if Djokovic were playing: Nadal

Barty clinic cheers Australia after Djokovic turmoil

Osaka finding joy again as she kicks off Melbourne Park defence

Australian Open loses a little lustre for Djokovic fans

Zverev digs deep to outlast fellow German Altmaier

Big-serving Keys edges out 2020 winner Kenin at Australian Open

Korda brushes aside lack of preparation to progress in Melbourne

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us