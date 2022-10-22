Logo
Tennis-Azarenka overcomes Gauff to reach Guadalajara semi-final
Tennis - WTA 1000 - Guadalajara Open - Guadalajara, Mexico - October 21, 2022 Belarus' Victoria Azarenka celebrates winninng her quarter final match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Henry Romero

22 Oct 2022 06:52AM (Updated: 22 Oct 2022 06:52AM)
(Reuters) - Experience triumphed over youth as 33-year-old twice major winner Victoria Azarenka beat 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 7-6(2) 4-6 6-3 to reach the Guadalajara Open semi-final, staying on track to end a two-year title drought.

Azarenka kept her poise under a barrage of powerful serves as the world number seven lobbed 10 aces across the net. She broke down Gauff's stout defence to convert on 5 of 13 break point chances and set up a meeting with either Jessica Pegula or Sloane Stephens of the United States.

"She served really well, she was mixing a lot so I was trying to adjust," Azarenka said. "I tried to just stay consistent."

Gauff, who reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros earlier this year, had already booked her spot at the WTA Finals and the last qualification spot will be decided in a face off on Friday between Maria Sakkari and Veronika Kudermetova.

"She's the same age as my career so it felt pretty interesting," said Azarenka. "She's such a great athlete, I can't wait to see how far she can go."

The WTA Finals, featuring the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams, will start in Fort Worth, Texas on Oct. 31.

Source: Reuters

