Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tennis - Barty made to work for win over Zvonareva in first round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tennis: Barty made to work for win over Zvonareva in first round

Tennis: Barty made to work for win over Zvonareva in first round

Ashleigh Barty reacts to a shot during her match against Jil Teichmann during the Western and Southern Open final at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. (Photo: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports)

01 Sep 2021 04:29AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2021 04:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: World number one Ash Barty was made to sweat for a 6-1 7-6(7) win over Vera Zvonareva and a spot in the second round of the US Open on Tuesday (Aug 31).

The top-seeded Australian came out firing on all cylinders and raced to a 3-0 lead in a rapid-fire opening set that was over in 24 minutes.

But what looked to be a straightforward afternoon for Barty turned tense in a grinding second set which the 36-year-old Zvonareva forced to a tiebreak before falling 9-7.

Barty has won five tournaments this season, including a second career Grand Slam at Wimbledon and her U.S. Open tune-up in Cincinnati.

In between those two victories, however, the 25-year-old threw in a dismal performance when she was booted out of the opening round of the Tokyo Olympics by 48th-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Zvonareva is a former US Open and Wimbledon runner-up but her best results came more than a decade ago and the injury-ravaged Russian has had spotty performances at Grand Slams ever since, not advancing past the second round of any major since 2014.

She embraced her moment back on Arthur Ashe Stadium court, refusing to wave the white flag after a lopsided opening set.

In the end Barty's all-court game and power proved too much for her, with the Australian laying down 11 aces and firing 31 winners compared to nine by her opponent.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

tennis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us