Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tennis: Britain's Konta pulls out of two events due to groin injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tennis: Britain's Konta pulls out of two events due to groin injury

Tennis: Britain's Konta pulls out of two events due to groin injury

FILE PHOTO: Aug 11, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Johanna Konta from Great Britain hits a shot against Elina Svitolina from Ukrania (not pictured) during the second round play at Stade IGA. /Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

22 Sep 2021 02:09PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2021 02:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Britain's Johanna Konta has pulled out of upcoming WTA events in Chicago and Indian Wells because of the groin injury that also forced her to skip the U.S. Open, British media reported.

Konta withdrew from Wimbledon in June, a day before the Grand Slam got underway, when a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19. She also missed the Tokyo Olympics after contracting the virus.

Konta last played at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati last month, where she was knocked out in the opening match by Czech Karolina Muchova.

The Chicago event begins next week, with Indian Wells starting the following week.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us