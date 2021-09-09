Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tennis - British qualifier Raducanu makes history by reaching US Open semis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tennis: British qualifier Raducanu makes history by reaching US Open semis

Tennis: British qualifier Raducanu makes history by reaching US Open semis
Sep 8, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Emma Raducanu of Great Britain gives an on court interview after her match against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland (not pictured) on day ten of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis: British qualifier Raducanu makes history by reaching US Open semis
Sep 8, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates after match point against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland (not pictured) on day ten of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis: British qualifier Raducanu makes history by reaching US Open semis
Sep 8, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates after match point against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland (not pictured) on day ten of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis: British qualifier Raducanu makes history by reaching US Open semis
Sep 8, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates after match point against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland (not pictured) on day ten of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
09 Sep 2021 02:19AM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 03:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: British teenager Emma Raducanu produced yet another exquisite performance to become the first qualifier to reach the US Open semi-finals on Wednesday, defeating Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Down an early break, the Briton recovered swiftly to win four straight games to close out the first set in which she had seven forehand winners and three aces.

Like Raducanu, Bencic had reached the last eight without dropping a set in Flushing Meadows but on Wednesday she struggled with her first serve and misfired a pair of costly double faults in the opening set.

Raducanu maintained her momentum in the second set, fending off three break points in the second game.

A frustrated Bencic handed Raducanu a break with a double fault in the fifth game and her frustration boiled over as the match progressed, with the Swiss smacking her racket to the ground.

Down 0-30 in her final two service games, Raducanu kept her nerve on both occasions and soaked up the cheers of the New York crowd after triumphing in a nine-shot rally on the final point.

"Playing Belinda - she’s such a great opponent," Raducanu said. "Her ball speed definitely caught me off guard because she hits the ball so hard."

The 18-year-old, who reached the Wimbledon fourth round on her Grand Slam debut just two months ago, has so far won all 16 sets she has played from qualifying through to the semi-finals.

She is the second teenager to make an impact in the women's draw this week as 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez has also reached the last four.

"To have so many young players here doing so well just shows how strong the next generation is," added Raducanu, who delighted a number of young fans by taking selfies with them before she walked off court.

"Everyone is on their trajectory. I'm just here taking care of what I can control, and it's my own journey at the end of the day."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us