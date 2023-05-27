Logo
Tennis: Bumper US entrants braced for assault on Paris
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 11, 2023 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in action during her round of 64 match against Taylor Townsend of the U.S. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 14, 2023 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her round of 32 match against Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 11, 2023 Sloane Stephens of the U.S. in action during her round of 64 match against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 15, 2023 Madison Keys of the U.S. in action during her round of 16 match against Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 14, 2023 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in action during his round of 64 match against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
27 May 2023 02:26AM
PARIS : The largest number of U.S. tennis players in almost 30 years will set their sights on a French Open singles crown when the claycourt grand slam event gets underway on Sunday.

A total of 35 Americans (19 women and 16 men) are set to compete in the singles main draws at Roland Garros – the most since 1995 when 39 started the opening day.

Third seed Jessica Pegula and sixth seed Coco Gauff, last year's runner-up who hopes a return to Paris will help her rediscover her form, are the biggest U.S. threats to the women's crown. Their contingent also includes 2018 runner-up Sloane Stephens and former semi-finalist Madison Keys.

It seems unlikely the U.S. men have a champion-in-waiting in their ranks, but in Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe they boast two of the top 12 seeds.

The last American champion was Serena Williams in 2015, while the last American man to lift the title was Andre Agassi back in 1999.

Source: Reuters

