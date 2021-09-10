Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tennis: Clijsters set to make latest comeback at Chicago
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tennis: Clijsters set to make latest comeback at Chicago

Tennis: Clijsters set to make latest comeback at Chicago

Belgium's Kim Clijsters hits a shot during a practice session at Melbourne Park, Australia, on Jan 17, 2016. (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

10 Sep 2021 01:09AM (Updated: 10 Sep 2021 01:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former world number one Kim Clijsters has taken a wild card for the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic next month, the Belgian said on Thursday, as she prepares for her first competitive appearance on the women's tour since last year's US Open.

The WTA 500 hardcourt event is scheduled to be held from Sep 27 to Oct 3.

"Thanks for the wildcard @ChiTennisFest," Clijsters tweeted. "Looking forward to visiting Chicago for the first time and getting back on tour again."

The 38-year-old pulled out of the WTA 1000 event in Miami earlier this year saying she was not yet ready to compete at her best after having knee surgery in October 2020 and contracting COVID-19 in January.

The mother of three had come out of retirement for a second time in February 2020, and her last match was an opening round defeat by Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova at Flushing Meadows a year ago.

Clijsters won the US Open in 2005 before her first retirement two years later. She returned to the sport in 2009 and won a second major title in New York as an unseeded wild card in her third tournament back.

The Belgian defended her US Open crown in 2010 and picked up the last of her four major titles at the Australian Open in 2011 before retiring again in 2012.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

tennis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us