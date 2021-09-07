Logo
Tennis:Economical Zverev rolls into US Open quarters
Alexander Zverev of Germany hits to Jannik Sinner of Italy on day eight of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)
Alexander Zverev of Germany serves to Jannik Sinner of Italy on day eight of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)
07 Sep 2021 03:49AM (Updated: 07 Sep 2021 04:18AM)
NEW YORK: Alexander Zverev eased past Jannik Sinner 6-4 6-4 7-6(7) and into the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Monday as the fourth-seeded German extended his winning run to 15 matches.

Enjoying a summer to remember, Zverev might have difficulty recalling the last time he lost a match after tapping into a run of form that has carried him to Olympic gold in Tokyo, a Masters 1000 win in Cincinnati and the last eight at Flushing Meadows.

The last time Zverev tasted defeat was in the fourth round at Wimbledon and he has not looked in danger at the US Open, rolling into the quarter-finals with the loss of one set.

It was another economical performance against 13th-seeded Sinner as he broke the Italian once in each set while blasting 17 aces, including two in a tight tiebreak to keep the contest from a fourth set on a humid day inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

For two sets Sinner could not break down the German's defence, unable to convert any of a handful of break chances.

Sinner got his only break of the match to level the third set at 4-4 but could make no further dent in Zverev's game, losing the tiebreak and the match.

Source: Reuters

