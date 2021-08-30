Logo
Tennis: Fans return to Flushing Meadows as US Open gets underway
Tennis fans, who are required to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) stand in a long line to enter the grounds of the USTA Billie King National Tennis Center on the first day of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament, in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S. August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tennis fans, who are required to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), stand in a long line to enter the grounds of the USTA Billie King National Tennis Center on the first day of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament, in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S. August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tennis fans, who are required to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), stand in a long line to enter the grounds of the USTA Billie King National Tennis Center on the first day of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament, in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S. August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
FILE PHOTO: Sep 13, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; General view of Arthur Ashe Stadium at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY/File Photo
30 Aug 2021 11:19PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2021 01:36AM)
NEW YORK: The US Open welcomed fans back for the first time since 2019 as Day One of the crown jewel of American tennis started in warm and sunny weather at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

Japan's Naomi Osaka begins her title defence to kick off the evening session on Arthur Ashe Stadium, while Russian Daniil Medvedev, the runner-up in 2019, takes on France's Richard Gasquet.

In early action, former champion Sloane Stephens faces fellow American Madison Keys and Britain's three-times Grand Slam winner Andy Murray plays world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece who is bidding for his maiden major title.

The year's final Grand Slam has been stripped of some of the sport's marquee names, with Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams injured, but still promises to be a major draw after playing to empty stands a year ago, as Novak Djokovic bids to complete the calendar-year slam.

The Serb needs a New York triumph to become the third man, and first since Rod Laver in 1969, to accomplish the feat.

Fans were required to bring proof of their COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter the facility, after a change in policy was announced on Friday

Thunderstorms are forecast for later in the day.

Source: Reuters

