Tennis: Federer tops Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players
Tennis: Federer tops Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2021 Switzerland's Roger Federer during his quarter final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

03 Sep 2021 12:39AM (Updated: 03 Sep 2021 01:01AM)
LONDON: Roger Federer was the highest earning tennis player in the world over the last 12 months, making about US$90.6 million before taxes, despite the Swiss maestro's time on court being limited by injury, Forbes' said on Thursday (Sep 2).

Federer, who has skipped this year's US Open due to a knee injury, made less than US$1 million from playing tennis, with the bulk of his income coming from endorsements, Forbes' said.

Japan's Naomi Osaka is the second-highest earner on the list, with US$60.1 million in pre-tax income, more than 90per cent of which she made off court, with Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal completing the top five.

Williams and Nadal are also out of the year's final Grand Slam due to injury.

The 10 highest-paid tennis players collectively earned US$320 million over the last 12 months, down 6per cent from last year, largely due to tournaments and lucrative exhibition matches being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Forbes' said.

Despite the decrease, the top 10 made more money off court, taking in US$281 million from endorsements, or 4 per cent more than the previous year, even with reduced spending by a number of brands.

Top 10 highest earners in tennis:

Roger Federer - US$90.6 million

Naomi Osaka - US$60.1 million

Serena Williams - US$41.8 million

Novak Djokovic - US$38 million

Rafa Nadal - US$27 million

Kei Nishikori - US$26 million

Daniil Medvedev - US$13.9 million

Dominic Thiem - US$8.9 million

Stefanos Tsitsipas - US$8.1 million

Ash Barty - US$5.8 million

Source: Reuters

