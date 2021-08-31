Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tennis: Flawless Rublev downs qualifier Karlovic in US Open first round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tennis: Flawless Rublev downs qualifier Karlovic in US Open first round

Tennis: Flawless Rublev downs qualifier Karlovic in US Open first round

Andrey Rublev returns the ball during his match against Alexander Zverev (GER not pictured) in the final during the Western and Southern Open final at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. (Photo: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports)

31 Aug 2021 03:09AM (Updated: 31 Aug 2021 03:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: World number seven Andrey Rublev made short work of veteran qualifier Ivo Karlovic in the U.S. Open first round on Monday, beating the tricky Croatian 6-3 7-6(3) 6-3.

The Russian came into the year's final Grand Slam having reached the Cincinnati title clash and made a blistering start on Grandstand, winning the opening three games of the match before taking the first set with ease.

The 42-year-old Karlovic, the oldest US Open qualifier in the Open Era, launched his comeback in the second set but Rublev held his nerve in the tiebreak, which he claimed with a forehand winner, before shifting gears in the final set.

After racing to a 5-3 lead, the 23-year-old former Flushing Meadows quarter-finalist closed out the match on the back of his superb serve, forcing a backhand error from the towering Karlovic on matchpoint.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us