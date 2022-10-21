Logo
Tennis-Former world number one Halep provisionally suspended for doping
FILE PHOTO: Aug 29, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Simona Halep of Romania reacts during a match against Daria Snigur of Ukraine on day one of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran

21 Oct 2022 09:49PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2022 09:59PM)
(Reuters) -Two-times major winner Simona Halep of Romania has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the banned substance roxadustat, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday.

Halep, ranked ninth in the world, was tested during the U.S. Open and both her A and B samples confirmed the presence of the drug.

"Simona Halep, a 31-year-old Romanian tennis player, has been provisionally suspended under Article 7.12.1 of the 2022 Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP)," the body said in a statement.

"The sample was split into A and B samples and the subsequent analysis found that the A sample contained FG-4592 (Roxadustat), which is a prohibited substance listed in the 2022 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List."

Halep described the ban as the "biggest shock of her life".

"Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against all the values I have been educated with. Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed," she wrote on Twitter.

Source: Reuters

