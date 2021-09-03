Logo
Tennis: Kerber sails through to set up battle of former champions
Sep 2, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Angelique Kerber of Germany after beating Anhelina Kalinina of the Ukraine on day four of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Angelique Kerber of Germany (left) after beating Anhelina Kalinina of the Ukraine on day four of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Anhelina Kalinina of the Ukraine hits to Angelique Kerber of Germany on day four of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
03 Sep 2021 05:49AM (Updated: 03 Sep 2021 05:55AM)
NEW YORK: After an opening match nailbiter Angelique Kerber sailed drama free into the third round of the US Open on Thursday, brushing past Anhelina Kalinina 6-3 6-2 to set up a rematch of former champions.

Kerber had appeared headed for an early Flushing Meadows exit until coming back from a set down to see off Dayana Yastremska 3-6 6-4 7-6 (3).

But the 16th-seeded German looked every bit the three-times Grand Slam winner she is on Thursday, speeding past the 76th ranked Ukrainian in 66 minutes to set up a meeting with American Sloane Stephens.

The third-round clash will be an intriguing matchup between 2016 US Open winner Kerber and 2017 champion Stephens.

With just a single ace Kerber did not overpower Kalinina but rather capitalised on almost every break chance, converting five-of-six opportunities while helped by five double faults from her opponent.

Source: Reuters

