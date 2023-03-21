Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tennis legend Navratilova says she is free of cancer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tennis legend Navratilova says she is free of cancer

Tennis legend Navratilova says she is free of cancer
Former tennis player Martina Navratilova in the royal box ahead of the women's singles final between Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the 2022 Wimbledon Open. (File photo: Reuters/Hannah Mckay)
21 Mar 2023 11:22AM (Updated: 21 Mar 2023 12:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tennis great Martina Navratilova said she is cancer-free nearly four months after announcing she had been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

The Czech–American, who won a total of 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles and is considered one the greatest players of all time, had said in January that the cancer was in Stage 1.

"As far as they know I'm cancer-free," the 66-year-old told Piers Morgan for TalkTV in an excerpt of an interview to be released later on Tuesday (Mar 21).

"I still need to do the right breast probably with radiation but only for a couple of weeks and that's more preventative than anything else."

The cancer was discovered in November last year.

Navratilova was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and recovered.

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

tennis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.