Fit and still driven, Djokovic not thinking about retirement

Roger Federer's departure from tennis has raised the question of retirement of the other two members of the revered "Big Three" but Novak Djokovic has assured that he does not feel "old enough" to consider bringing down the curtain yet.

Federer's decision was not unexpected given the 41-year-old's recent struggles with injuries and form, but it was still met with an outpouring of sadness by fans and former players when the Swiss great bid an emotional goodbye to the sport.

His exit has brought the longevity of his great rivals, Rafa Nadal and Djokovic, in sharper focus while fans and pundits have wondered how men's tennis would cope with the prospect of losing their most marketable athletes.

"I don't feel yet so old, to be honest, for my tennis career to finish," Djokovic told reporters on Saturday (Sep 24) after returning to tennis for the first time since winning his 21st Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon.

"I still feel my body is serving me, is listening to me well. That's the key I think when you get to 35-plus."