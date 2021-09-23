Logo
Tennis: Osaka confirms withdrawal from Indian Wells
Tennis: Osaka confirms withdrawal from Indian Wells

FILE PHOTO: Sep 3, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Naomi Osaka of Japan serves against Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada (not pictured) on day five of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

23 Sep 2021 05:39AM (Updated: 23 Sep 2021 06:54AM)
Naomi Osaka, who said at the US Open that she planned to take a break from tennis, has officially pulled out of next month's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The four-time Grand Slam champion fell in the third round of the year's final major and afterwards told reporters she needed the break to concentrate on her mental health.

Osaka has struggled on court since she withdrew from the French Open in May amid a row with tournament officials over required media appearances, which she said had a negative impact on her.

The 23-year-old Japanese player won her first WTA title at Indian Wells in 2018.

"We look forward to seeing you in 2022, Naomi," the tournament said on Twitter.

