Tennis:Osaka gets walkover into US Open third round
Tennis: Osaka gets walkover into US Open third round

FILE PHOTO: Aug 30, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic in the first round on day one of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

02 Sep 2021 12:09AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2021 01:08AM)
NEW YORK: Defending champion Naomi Osaka advanced to the US Open third round after Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic withdrew ahead of their second-round match on Wednesday due to illness, tournament organisers said.

The Japanese third seed and world number 145 Danilovic, who was competing in her first U.S. Open main draw, were scheduled to be the day's second match in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I am so sad to have to (withdraw) from my match this morning," Danilovic wrote on social media.

"I have been feeling unwell these past few days dealing with a non-Covid related viral illness. I was really looking forward to playing against Naomi on Arthur Ashe Stadium today, but not to be this time."

Osaka will face Canada's Leylah Fernandez or Estonian Kaia Kanepi in the third round.

Source: Reuters

