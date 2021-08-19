Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tennis: Osaka recovers to hold off Gauff at WTA Cincinnati Masters
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tennis: Osaka recovers to hold off Gauff at WTA Cincinnati Masters

Tennis: Osaka recovers to hold off Gauff at WTA Cincinnati Masters

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand during her match against Cori Gauff during Western & Southern Open - Day 4 at Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug 18, 2021 in Mason, Ohio. (Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images/AFP)

19 Aug 2021 04:01AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 04:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CINCINNATI: Japan's Naomi Osaka recovered to take a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over American Coco Gauff and advance into the third round of the WTA Cincinnati Masters on Wednesday (Aug 18).

The four-time Grand Slam winner is playing her first event since the Tokyo Olympics, where she went out in the third round.

Gauff won the pair's most recent prior match in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open after losing to Osaka a year earlier at the US Open.

Before the Games, Osaka last played at Roland Garros after announcing she would reserve the right to avoid mandatory post-match media conferences, which she said damaged her mental health.

That vow lasted through a first-round stadium interview before she withdrew, going on to also skip Wimbledon.

The issue flared again this week in her first news conference, with a straightforward query causing her to burst into tears before composing herself and getting through the session.

On court, Angelique Kerber defeated Elina Svitolina 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 while former US Open winner Bianca Andreescu of Canada lost to Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-2 in the second round.

Source: AFP/ec

Related Topics

Naomi Osaka tennis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us