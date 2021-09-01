Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tennis: Pliskova rolls into US Open second round in bid for maiden major
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tennis: Pliskova rolls into US Open second round in bid for maiden major

Tennis: Pliskova rolls into US Open second round in bid for maiden major
Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic hits to Catherine McNally of the United States on day two of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. (Photo: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)
Tennis: Pliskova rolls into US Open second round in bid for maiden major
Catherine McNally of the United States serves to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on day two of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. (Photo: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)
Tennis: Pliskova rolls into US Open second round in bid for maiden major
Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic serves to Catherine McNally of the United States on day two of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. (Photo: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)
Tennis: Pliskova rolls into US Open second round in bid for maiden major
Catherine McNally of the United States hits to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on day two of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. (Photo: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)
Tennis: Pliskova rolls into US Open second round in bid for maiden major
Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic reacts after winning a point against Catherine McNally of the United States on day two of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. (Photo: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)
01 Sep 2021 01:24AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2021 02:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: World number four Karolina Pliskova fired off eight aces to defeat American wild card Caty McNally 6-3 6-4 in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday (Aug 31) as she bids for an elusive maiden major.

Pliskova, the 2016 runner-up, built up a 5-1 lead in the first set before her 19-year-old opponent settled her nerves, and hit 10 winners in the set compared to two from McNally, before breaking the American's serve twice early in the second.

McNally, who made it to the third round at Flushing Meadows a year ago, bounced back to level the score at 3-3, with the crowd in Louis Armstrong Stadium cheering her on, but could not match Pliskova's power as the Czech closed out the match with a pair of aces.

"I started really well then lost my focus a little bit at the end of the first set," said Pliskova, who lost to world number one Ash Barty in the Wimbledon final earlier this year.

"She played (at) a really good level," she added. "She has a good future."

Pliskova said she was pleased to keep the match to two sets as several top contenders, including twice champion Naomi Osaka and world number one Barty, stand between her and a Grand Slam title.

She faces either Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan or American Amanda Anisimova in the second round.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Naomi Osaka Karolina Pliskova

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us