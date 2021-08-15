Logo
Tennis: Pliskova upsets top seed Sabalenka to reach Montreal final
Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova on the way to an upset win over top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals of the WTA tournament in Montreal

15 Aug 2021 03:37AM (Updated: 15 Aug 2021 03:37AM)
MONTREAL: Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova rolled into the final of the WTA hardcourt tournament in Montreal on Saturday (Aug 14) with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

The win was a repeat for the fourth-seeded Czech, who defeated her Belarus rival in three sets two months ago in their All England Club semi-final.

Pliskova will fight for the Montreal title against either American Jessica Pegula or Italy's Camila Giorgi.

Pliskova fired 10 aces to win her 39th match of the season, top of the table on the WTA.

The Czech has won 12 of her past 13 matches, but she's seeking her first title of the season.

Pliskova saved two of the three break points she faced while breaking Sabalenka four times.

Source: AFP

