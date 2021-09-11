Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tennis - Ram and Salisbury pick up US Open men's doubles title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tennis: Ram and Salisbury pick up US Open men's doubles title

Tennis: Ram and Salisbury pick up US Open men's doubles title
Sep 10, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Men's doubles champions Joe Salisbury of Great Britain, left, and Rajeev Ram of the United States pose with the trophy on day twelve of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis: Ram and Salisbury pick up US Open men's doubles title
Sep 10, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; (from left) Runner-ups Jamie Murray of Great Britain and Bruno Soares of Brazil, and champions Joe Salisbury of Great Britain and Rajeev Ram of the United States pose with their trophies on day twelve of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
11 Sep 2021 02:49AM (Updated: 11 Sep 2021 02:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK :American Rajeev Ram and Briton Joe Salisbury overcame a slow start to beat Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray 3-6 6-2 6-2 in the U.S. Open men’s doubles final on Friday.

Ram and Salisbury struggled with their serve in the opening set, with a collective four double faults as they got in slightly more than half of their first serves, as Murray and Soares took advantage with only one unforced error.

However, the fourth seeds improved virtually every aspect of their game as the contest wore on, winning all but two first-serve points in the second set after immediately breaking Murray’s serve.

Murray and Soares, who triumphed at Flushing Meadows and the Australian Open in 2016, saved three break points in the opening game of the third set before Ram and Salisbury converted at the fourth attempt before breaking again in the seventh game.

The 2020 Australian Open champions fired down five aces and 22 winners in the third set as they wrapped up the victory.

"To have won this with Rajeev is amazing – it’s a dream come true," said Salisbury, playing on Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time in his career. "He's been, the last three years, an incredible partner."

It was the third time that the pair have reached the final of a Grand Slam together.

"I can’t ask for a better partner," said Ram, who also has two Grand Slam mixed doubles titles to his name.

"It’s been just the most unbelievable ride... and we're not going to stop now."

The match wrapped up minutes before drama unfolded in the women's competition, as Luisa Stefani and Gabriela Dabrowski were forced to retire from their semi-final against Americans Coco Gauff and Caty McNally after Stefani left the court with an apparent knee injury.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Ken Ferris and Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us