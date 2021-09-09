Logo
Tennis - Rock-solid Sakkari reaches US Open semi-final
Sep 8, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Maria Sakkari of Greece reacts after winning a quarterfinal match against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic on day ten of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 8, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Maria Sakkari of Greece celebrates after her match against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic (not pictured) on day ten of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 8, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Maria Sakkari of Greece reacts after winning a quarterfinal match against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic on day ten of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
09 Sep 2021 08:54AM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 08:53AM)
NEW YORK : Maria Sakkari rolled through to the semi-final at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, breaking down Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-4 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Greek was rock-solid with excellent court coverage through the first set, getting the early break as she put up a dozen winners and three aces, as Pliskova struggled to keep up.

The 17th seed kept up her assault, converting on break point in the seventh game of the second set and winning all but two of her first-serve points across the entire match as Pliskova stumbled into 20 unforced errors and three double faults.

"I'm speechless, I don't know what to say," she remarked after the match, with British teen phenom Emma Raducanu next up in the semi-final.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

