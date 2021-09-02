Logo
Tennis: Sabalenka powers into US Open third round
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus hits to Nina Stojanovic of Serbia on day one of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. (Photo: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)

02 Sep 2021 05:09AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2021 05:21AM)
NEW YORK: World number two Aryna Sabalenka sent Slovenian Tamara Zidansek packing in just under an hour on Wednesday, rolling through to the third round of the US Open with a 6-3 6-1 win.

The Belarusian broke her opponent in the first game and never ceded the momentum as Zidansek struggled with her serve, committing four double faults, and making 19 unforced errors.

Sabalenka fired off 24 winners compared to just eight from her opponent in the lopsided match, as she dominated from the baseline and made only 10 unforced errors.

It was a significant improvement from her opening match on Monday, when the Wimbledon semi-finalist beat Serbian Nina Stojanovic despite 42 unforced errors over three sets.

Sabalenka faces American Danielle Collins in the third round as she continues her bid for a maiden major title.

Source: Reuters

