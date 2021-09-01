Logo
Tennis - Shapovalov eases through to US Open second round
Tennis: Shapovalov eases through to US Open second round

Aug 31, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during a first round match against Federico Delbonis of Argentina on day two of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Denis Shapovalov of Canada serves to Federico Delbonis of Argentina on day two of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Denis Shapovalov of Canada serves to Federico Delbonis of Argentina on day two of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
01 Sep 2021 05:09AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2021 05:15AM)
NEW YORK: Canadian Denis Shapovalov served up 14 aces to make easy work of Argentine Federico Delbonis and win 6-2 6-2 6-3 in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday.

The seventh seed was up a break after the fifth game in the first set and held on to the momentum, firing off 38 winners to Delbonis's 11 across the entire match and winning 90per cent of his first-serve points.

Shapovalov never faced a break point and was the clear favourite of the crowd in Louis Armstrong Stadium, who chanted "Let's go Shapo" late in the third set from stands that sat empty a year ago when he reached the quarter-finals for the first time at Flushing Meadows.

The win snapped a four-match losing streak for the world number 10, who fell to 20-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-finals earlier this year before bouncing out of his opening matches in Gstaad, and the Toronto and Cincinnati Masters.

Source: Reuters

