Tennis-Swiatek, Gauff in same group at WTA Finals
Tennis-Swiatek, Gauff in same group at WTA Finals
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA 1000 - Guadalajara Open - Guadalajara, Mexico - October 21, 2022 Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts during her quarter final match against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka REUTERS/Henry Romero
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA 500 - Ostrava Open - CEZ Arena, Ostrava, Czech Republic - October 9, 2022 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during the singles final against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova REUTERS/David W Cerny
29 Oct 2022 03:16PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2022 03:16PM)
(Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek will face American Coco Gauff in a rematch of their French Open final after the pair were drawn in the same group for the round-robin stage of the WTA Finals that will begin in Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday.

Roland Garros and U.S. Open champion Swiatek (21) and Gauff (18) - the two youngest players in the field - were joined in the Tracy Austin Group by Caroline Garcia and Daria Kasatkina following the draw for the season-ending tournament.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, the second-ranked player in the world, topped the Nancy Richey Group in which she was joined by Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka.

The top two players in each group will progress to the semi-finals, which will be played on Nov. 6. The final takes place the following day.

Spaniard Garbine Muguruza won the 2021 edition of the WTA Finals in Guadalajara.

Source: Reuters

