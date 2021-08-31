Logo
Tennis - US Open order of play on Tuesday
FILE PHOTO: Sep 13, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; General view of Arthur Ashe Stadium at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

31 Aug 2021 02:39AM (Updated: 31 Aug 2021 02:35AM)
Order of play on the main show courts on the second day of the U.S. Open on Tuesday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

Arthur Ashe Stadium (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Sam Querrey (U.S.)

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Vera Zvonareva (Russia)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (Denmark)

Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) v 6-Bianca Andreescu (Canada)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v Catherine McNally (U.S.)

11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) v Arantxa Rus (Netherlands)

Federico Delbonis (Argentina) v 7-Denis Shapovalov (Canada)

Alison Riske (U.S.) v 14-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia)

Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v 14-Alex de Minaur (Australia)

(Compiled by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

