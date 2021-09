NEW YORK : Order of play on the main show court on the 10th day of the U.S. Open on Wednesday (play starts at 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

Emma Raducanu (Britain) v 11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)

4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Lloyd Harris (South Africa)

4-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v 17-Maria Sakkari Greece)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 6-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)