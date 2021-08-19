Logo
Tennis: Venus Williams receives wild card to play in US Open
Venus Williams of the United States waves to fans while leaving the court in Miami on Mar 23, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/USA Today/Geoff Burke)

19 Aug 2021 08:54AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 12:08PM)
Venus Williams was awarded a wild card Wednesday (Aug 18) to compete in her 23rd US Open, the United States Tennis Association announced.

Williams, 41, is a two-time winner at Flushing Meadows (2000, 2001) and has competed in the event every year since 2006. Her WTA ranking is No. 112, which is outside the top 104 who receive direct entry into the tournament.

CoCo Vandeweghe, who currently is ranked No. 160, also was one of the seven players to receive a wild card. She joined Caty McNally, Hailey Baptiste, Katie Volynets, Emma Navarro and 17-year-old Ashlyn Krueger.

 

Source: Reuters/zl

