Tennis - Wrist injury forces Pliskova out of Ostrava tournament

World number three Karolina Pliskova has pulled out of next week's WTA 500 event in Ostrava due to a wrist injury, the tournament organisers said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, Karolina Pliskova was forced to withdraw due to a wrist injury," the organisers said.

The 29-year-old Czech, a former world number one, has been in strong form lately and reached the final at Wimbledon before a run to the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open.

She also made the title round of the WTA 1000 event in Montreal, followed by a semi-final appearance at the U.S. Open tune-up at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

