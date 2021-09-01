Logo
Tennis: Zverev glides into second round at US Open
Alexander Zverev of Germany hits to Sam Querrey of the USA on day two of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)
Alexander Zverev of Germany after defeating Sam Querrey of the USA on day two of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)
Sam Querrey of the USA hits to Alexander Zverev of Germany on day two of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)
Sam Querrey of the USA hits to Alexander Zverev of Germany on day two of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)
01 Sep 2021 02:24AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2021 02:53AM)
NEW YORK: German Alexander Zverev got his bid for a maiden major off to a smooth start by beating American Sam Querrey 6-4 7-5 6-2 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

Querrey kept the match close through the first two sets but was stymied by unforced errors as 2020 runner-up Zverev kept his game comparatively clean and fired off 25 winners.

The world number four went in for the kill in the third set and with the fifth game secured a double-break lead with the momentum squarely in his favour, never facing a break point himself during the entire match.

In a showdown between two six foot six inch (1.98-metre) power servers, Zverev’s consistency proved critical and he won 90 per cent of his first-serve points compared to 70per cent for Querrey, who fended off three match points in the seventh game but was nonetheless defeated in a brisk one hour and 40 minutes.

Zverev, who was two points away from winning a year ago before Dominic Thiem rallied to victory, is among the younger cohort hoping to upset world number one Novak Djokovic's bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam.

"Novak is chasing history," said Zverev. "But I think the guys are going to try and get in the way of that and I’m looking forward to maybe giving him a challenge as well."

The win extended his unbeaten streak to 12, after he beat Djokovic in the Tokyo semi-finals to win Olympic gold and walked away with the Western & Southern Open title earlier this month.

"I hope in two weeks' time I’ll be on an 18-match winning streak," he told the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

He faces Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain or Lucas Pouille of France in the second round.

Source: Reuters

