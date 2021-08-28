Logo
Tennis: Zverev says he will sue over domestic abuse allegations
Reigning Olympic singles champion Alexander Zverev of Germany denied any wrongdoing on Friday after domestic violence claims by a former girlfriend were raised Thursday and said he is taking legal action in the matter

28 Aug 2021 04:39AM (Updated: 28 Aug 2021 04:39AM)
NEW YORK: Tokyo Olympic singles champion Alexander Zverev said Friday (Aug 27) he plans to take legal action over accusations of domestic abuse by former girlfriend Olya Sharypova and again denied any wrongdoing.

Zverev, last year's US Open runner-up, is seeded fourth in this year's New York Grand Slam hardcourt tennis showdown that begins Monday.

Last October, Sharypova accused the German tennis star of physical and emotional abuse, claims he denied.

More details of her claims were published in a story by online magazine Slate on Thursday, prompting Zverev to release a statement on Twitter about the matter.

"I have engaged my German and American lawyers in the matter. They have already obtained a preliminary injunction against the source and the author who published the false allegations," Zverev said.

"The court followed our arguments and states, the accusations aroused are defamatory and false. The lawyers have therefore initiated further proceedings against the source and the author.

"I categorically and unequivocally deny having abused Olya."

Slate magazine stood by its report.

"Though Slate does not comment on pending litigation, we stand by our fair and accurate reporting based on multiple sources and interviews," spokesperson Katie Rayford said.

Zverev, meanwhile, said he backs an idea by the ATP Tour to create a domestic violence policy similar to those used in some team sports leagues.

"I also fully support the creation of an ATP domestic violence policy," tweeted Zverev, who closed by saying,"I will not address this matter any further."

Source: AFP

