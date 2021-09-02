Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tennis - Former champion Stephens sends teen sensation Gauff packing in second round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tennis:Former champion Stephens sends teen sensation Gauff packing in second round

Tennis:Former champion Stephens sends teen sensation Gauff packing in second round
Sep 1, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Sloane Stephens of the USA celebrates after defeating Cori Gauff of the USA on day three of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis:Former champion Stephens sends teen sensation Gauff packing in second round
Sep 1, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Sloane Stephens of the USA (right) and Cori Gauff of the USA embrace after Stephens defeated Gauff on day three of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis:Former champion Stephens sends teen sensation Gauff packing in second round
Sep 1, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Cori Gauff of the USA hits to Sloane Stephens of the USA on day three of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis:Former champion Stephens sends teen sensation Gauff packing in second round
Sep 1, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Sloane Stephens of the USA hits to Cori Gauff of the USA on day three of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis:Former champion Stephens sends teen sensation Gauff packing in second round
Sep 1, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Cori Gauff of the USA hits to Sloane Stephens of the USA on day three of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
02 Sep 2021 08:54AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2021 11:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK :Experience trumped youth as former champion Sloane Stephens' deadly forehand sealed fellow American Coco Gauff's fate 6-4 6-2 in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

The pair appeared evenly matched early on but the 17-year-old Gauff handed Stephens a critical break with a double fault on the last point in the ninth game and never regained the momentum from her 28-year-old opponent.

In the second set, Gauff failed to convert the only break point opportunity she had against the 2017 champion, who had eight forehand winners across the one hour and six minute meeting on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"The forehand was key today," Stephens said "I wanted to come out here and really execute and play my game."

Stephens won the last seven points in a row, as she dominated from the baseline and had a two break advantage headed into the final game.

Stephens got 84per cent of her first serves in across the match. Gauff committed four double faults.

"Serving that high percentage for me is always really key just because I can get into the points and I can start off aggressive with me dictating play, which is what I want to do," said Stephens.

The off-court friends hugged at the net after the match and Stephens heaped praise on the 23rd-ranked Gauff, a fan favourite at Flushing Meadows who reached the quarter-finals at Roland-Garros earlier this year, the best major performance of her career.

"I love Coco, I think everyone knows I love Coco," said Stephens. "I've seen her game really transition and change ... I know there's going to be great things ahead for her."

In the third round she faces either Anhelina Kalinina or 2016 champion Angelique Kerber, whose second-round match was postponed on Wednesday due to inclement weather.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; editing by Richard Pullin/Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us