Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tennis:Osaka kicks off US Open title defence with straight sets win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tennis:Osaka kicks off US Open title defence with straight sets win

Tennis:Osaka kicks off US Open title defence with straight sets win
Aug 30, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates after recording match point Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic in the first round on day one of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis:Osaka kicks off US Open title defence with straight sets win
Aug 30, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Naomi Osaka of Japan, right, and Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic greet each other at the net after the first round on day one of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis:Osaka kicks off US Open title defence with straight sets win
Aug 30, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic hits to Naomi Osaka of Japan on day one of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis:Osaka kicks off US Open title defence with straight sets win
Aug 30, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Naomi Osaka of Japan hits to Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic on day one of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
31 Aug 2021 11:29AM (Updated: 31 Aug 2021 11:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Naomi Osaka overcame a slow start to beat Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-4 6-1 on Monday as the world number three got her U.S. Open title defence under way in front of a roaring capacity crowd.

Unseeded Bouzkova held her own through much of the first set but failed to convert on four break point opportunities against the Japanese four-time Grand Slam winner.

Osaka, who fired 21 winners but committed 13 unforced errors in the first set, broke Bouzkova's serve at 5-4 to win the opener and never looked back, winning the first five games of the second despite struggling with her first serve.

She closed out the match with a forehand winner, offering a smile and a wave to the stands that were empty a year ago.

"It feels kind of crazy to play in front of everyone again," said Osaka. "Last year when we didn't have a crowd I know it felt quite lonely for me."

The evening marked a reassuring return to form for Osaka, who crashed out in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics and the Western & Southern Open.

She said she felt at home at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she won her first major title three years ago.

"I think it might be the court where I've played the most matches in my career," said Osaka. "I'm just glad I won."

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us