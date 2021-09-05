Logo
Tennis:Sakkari powers through Kvitova to reach US Open fourth round
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Maria Sakkari of Greece celebrates a winner against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Maria Sakkari of Greece hits to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Maria Sakkari of Greece, right, greets Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic after their third round match on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
05 Sep 2021 02:09AM (Updated: 05 Sep 2021 02:06AM)
NEW YORK : Greek Maria Sakkari broke down twice Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova's defences 6-4 6-3 to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Saturday.

The 17th seed relied on her powerful serve once again, winning all but one of her first-serve points in the first set and firing off nine aces in the match as she never conceded a break on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In the second set, her Czech opponent dropped serve in the first game but refused to go quietly, fending off seven break points - including two in the third game to hold her serve - but could not match the power of Sakkari, who struck 13 winners.

"I think my serve was probably my biggest weapon today and of course playing in front of this crowd was unbelievable," said Sakkari, who lost to Serena Williams in a fourth-round, three-set thriller a year ago in front of empty stands.

She next faces sixth seed and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

