Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tennis:Severe weather disrupts US Open schedule
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tennis:Severe weather disrupts US Open schedule

Tennis:Severe weather disrupts US Open schedule
Sep 1, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Diego Schwartzman of Argentina talks to his coach as rain falls on the court and the second round match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa is delayed on day three of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis:Severe weather disrupts US Open schedule
Sep 1, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Kevin Anderson of South Africa hits to Diego Schwartzman of Argentina on day three of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis:Severe weather disrupts US Open schedule
Sep 1, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Spectators open their umbrellas as rain falls into Louis Armstrong Stadium during the second round match between Diego Schwartzman of Argentina and Kevin Anderson of South Africa on day three of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis:Severe weather disrupts US Open schedule
Sep 1, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Rain falls into Louis Armstrong Stadium from the openings along the side as Diego Schwartzman of Argentina faces Kevin Anderson of South Africa on day three of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis:Severe weather disrupts US Open schedule
Sep 1, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; The chair umpire (center) checks out the roof as employees dry the court at Louis Armstrong Stadium during a second round match between Diego Schwartzman of Argentina and Kevin Anderson of South Africa on day three of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
02 Sep 2021 10:14AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2021 11:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK :Severe weather in New York saw dozens of matches postponed at the U.S. Open on Wednesday while the singles tie between Diego Schwartzman and Kevin Anderson was halted after a set and moved to a different venue as rain soaked the court and fans.

Schwartzman and Anderson traded early breaks in the first set before play was halted for over 30 minutes at Louis Armstrong Stadium as the venue's retractable roof was unable to prevent rain being blown in sideways by strong winds.

Schwartzman then slipped during a tiebreak in the first set and called for chair umpire Nacho Forcadell, who inspected the court as fans donned plastic ponchos and held up umbrellas.

The court was wiped down with towels and play resumed after nearly 10 minutes, but officials then suspended the match and later announced it would resume at Arthur Ashe Stadium following the tie between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Adrian Mannarino.

"You guys call me when you're ready to play tennis," said South African Anderson, the runner up in 2017, before leaving the court.

The second round match between former champion Angelique Kerber and Anhelina Kalinina, originally scheduled to begin after Schwartzman and Anderson, was pushed to Thursday.

The match between Tsitsipas and Mannarino was unaffected by the weather, with fans sitting comfortably inside the far more enclosed facility though rain drummed heavily on the roof.

Earlier in the day, more than two dozen doubles matches were postponed as the rain rolled in.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency advisory for the region, and parts of the plaza at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center were flooded.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York, additional reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us