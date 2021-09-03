Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tennis:US Open day four
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tennis:US Open day four

Tennis:US Open day four

FILE PHOTO: Aug 22, 2021; Mason, OH, USA; Ashleigh Barty (AUS) celebrates winning her match against Jil Teichmann (SUI not pictured) during the Western and Southern Open final at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

03 Sep 2021 12:44AM (Updated: 03 Sep 2021 12:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Thursday(times in GMT):

1615 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK

Play got underway at Flushing Meadows after a delayed start, with top seed Ash Barty taking on Denmark's Clara Tauson at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic is in action against Italy's Martina Trevisan at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, while seventh seed Iga Swiatek of Poland faces Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro on Court 5.

READ MORE:

U.S. Open delays Thursday start after wild weather wreaks havoc

Stephens calls for rule change over lengthy bathroom breaks

Schwartzman sees off Anderson after weather delay to reach third round

Tsitsipas fires 27 aces in second-round win, jeered for bathroom break

Severe weather disrupts US Open schedule

Lesson learned, Gauff confident of major success despite US Open exit

Top seed Barty relishing Tauson test in U.S. Open second round

U.S. Open order of play on Thursday

(Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us