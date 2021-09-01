Logo
Tennis:US Open day three
FILE PHOTO: Aug 10, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Garbine Muguruza of Spain serves against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic (not pictured) during second round play at Stade IGA. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports.

01 Sep 2021 11:19PM (Updated: 01 Sep 2021 11:17PM)
NEW YORK : Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday(times GMT):

1510 PLAY UNDERWAY

Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza began her second-round match against Germany's Andrea Petkovic at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F).

1455 OSAKA GETS WALKOVER

Defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan progressed to the third round after receiving a walkover from Serbia's Olga Danilovic due to medical reasons.

Former world number one Simona Halep's second-round clash against Kristina Kucova was moved to Arthur Ashe Stadium as a result.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

