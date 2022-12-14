Singapore's Teong Tzen Wei finishes 4th in 50m fly at 2022 World Swimming Championships

SINGAPORE: Singapore swimmer Teong Tzen Wei narrowly missed out on a medal at the 2022 FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Melbourne on Wednesday (Dec 14).

He finished fourth in the final of the men's 50m butterfly with a time of 22.01 seconds, equalling the Asian record he set a day earlier in the heats.

Brazil's Nicholas Santos claimed the gold in the event with a championship record time of 21.78 seconds while Switzerland's Noe Ponti took the silver with a time of 21.96 seconds.

Hungary's Szebasztian Szabo secured the bronze medal with a time of 21.98 seconds, finishing just 0.03 seconds ahead of Teong.