Teong Tzen Wei bags Singapore’s first swim medal of Asian Games with silver in 50m butterfly

THANGZHOU: After a disappointing Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia earlier this year, swimmer Teong Tzen Wei had a simple message to send.
“I’ll be back.”
And at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre’s aquatic arena on Thursday (Sep 28), Teong kept his word.
The 25-year-old clinched Singapore’s first swimming medal of the 2023 Asian Games, after finishing second in the men’s 50m butterfly in a time of 23.34s. This is also his first Asiad medal.
Teong edged out Kazakh swimmer Adilbek Mussin (23.44) for second place on the podium, while the gold medal went to South Korean Baek Inchul (23.29).
The Asian record of 22.93s, set in 2017, belongs to compatriot Joseph Schooling.
At the last Asian Games in 2018, the Singapore swim team won six medals, including two golds courtesy of Schooling.
Earlier in the day, Teong finished second overall in the heats, clocking a time of 22.47s. Teammate Mikkel Lee, who qualified for the final with the sixth fastest time, finished 7th in the final in a time of 23.60s.
It has been a tough 2023 for Teong.
At the SEA Games earlier this year, he was pipped to gold in the same event by Lee. In the 50m freestyle, compatriot Jonathan Tan touched home before him.
At the World Championships in July, Teong did not make the semi-finals of both events.
However, earlier at the Games, Teong showed signs of returning to his best.
In the men’s 50m freestyle final on Monday, he finished sixth with a time of 22.26s.
“I’m pleased to be close to where I was at the Commonwealth (Games) and I’m sure I’ll get there slowly,” said Teong then, who added that he has been dealing with an elbow ligament injury since late last year.
“Been nursing a bit of injury so I think (the result) is a good sign.”
