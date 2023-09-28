Teong Tzen Wei bags Singapore’s first swim medal of Asian Games with silver in 50m butterfly

It has been a tough 2023 for Teong.

At the SEA Games earlier this year, he was pipped to gold in the same event by Lee. In the 50m freestyle, compatriot Jonathan Tan touched home before him.

At the World Championships in July, Teong did not make the semi-finals of both events.

However, earlier at the Games, Teong showed signs of returning to his best.

In the men’s 50m freestyle final on Monday, he finished sixth with a time of 22.26s.

“I’m pleased to be close to where I was at the Commonwealth (Games) and I’m sure I’ll get there slowly,” said Teong then, who added that he has been dealing with an elbow ligament injury since late last year.

“Been nursing a bit of injury so I think (the result) is a good sign.”

