Terland strikes late to give Man United derby draw with City in WSL

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 25 : Manchester United striker Elisabeth Terland scored a late equaliser to knock visitors Manchester City off top spot in the Women's Super League table on Sunday evening as a hotly contested derby finished 1-1 at the Leigh Sports Ground.

Reigning champions City dropped points for the first time this season, allowing Chelsea to go top on goal difference after they came back from a goal down to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 earlier in the day.

Chelsea and City both have 19 points, with London City Lionesses third on 16 and Manchester United fourth on 11.

Making her 100th WSL appearance, Bunny Shaw gave City the lead in the 66th minute, brushing off the challenge of Dominique Janssen and rattling a shot into the far corner to break the deadlock and silence the home fans, who booed and heckled her throughout.

The game looked to be getting away from United until a well-worked freekick was lofted into the box in the 89th minute, and Norway international Terland was on hand to blast the ball into the net to grab a point for her side.

On Merseyside, Liverpool's Jana Fernandez Velasco struck deep into stoppage time to snatch a 2-2 draw at home to London City.

Aston Villa raced out to a 3-0 lead over Everton by the 50th minute with Amalie Vangsgaard scoring twice, but the home side scored twice late on to ensure a nervous finish as Villa held on for a 3-2 win.

Charlton Athletic's miserable run continued as they slumped to their seventh straight defeat. Substitute Wilma Leidhammar scored the only goal of the game for Birmingham City in the 68th minute to leave Charlton still firmly rooted to the bottom of the table and searching for their first point of the season.