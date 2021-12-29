Logo
Terry to start academy coaching consultancy role at Chelsea
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Aston Villa - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - May 1, 2021 Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry during the warm up Pool via REUTERS/Naomi Baker

29 Dec 2021 06:54PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2021 06:49PM)
LONDON : Former Chelsea captain John Terry will return to the Premier League club to begin a coaching consultancy role at their academy, the team said on Wednesday.

Terry won five Premier League titles and FA Cups plus the Champions League, when he was suspended for the 2012 final, and the Europa League at Chelsea from 1998-2017.

The 41-year-old, who also captained England, left his role as Aston Villa assistant head coach in July.

Chelsea said https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2021/12/29/john-terry-to-begin-academy-coaching-consultancy-role Terry will begin his new role in a part-time capacity at the start of next month.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

