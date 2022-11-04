Tevez resigns as coach of Argentina's Rosario Central

Carlos Tevez has left his role as manager of Argentine club Rosario Central five months after taking the job, the former Manchester City striker said on Thursday.

Rosario finished 20th in the 28-team Argentine top division with 32 points from 27 games.

"I want to communicate to the people of Central that I am going to step aside. I am not going to continue as coach. I would like to thank the people for supporting me," Tevez told reporters at an emergency news conference after training.

The Santa Fe-based club are set for presidential elections in Dec. 18 and Tevez, 38, said he was unhappy with candidates using his name for their campaigns.

"I don't come to do politics and when my name is put in politics I didn't like it. I don't want to be involved, that's why I'm stepping aside," added Tevez who also played for Manchester United, Juventus and Boca Juniors.