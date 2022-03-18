Logo
Teze wins surprise call-up to Dutch squad
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Under 21 Championship - Semi Final - Netherlands v Germany - MOL Arena Sosto, Szekesfehervar, Hungary - June 3, 2021 Netherlands' Jordan Teze in action with Germany's Mergim Berisha REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

18 Mar 2022 08:42PM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 08:42PM)
AMSTERDAM : Jordan Teze has been handed a first call-up and Hans Hateboer added to the Netherlands squad as coach Louis van Gaal on Friday finalised his selection for this month’s friendlies against Denmark and Germany.

PSV Eindhoven defender Teze, 22, is a surprise inclusion in the 28-man squad while Atalanta right back Hateboer has not played for the Dutch in the last two years.

“I have picked a large squad for this training camp because our preparations for the World Cup in Qatar begin in earnest next week,” said Van Gaal.

“I would also like to try another system of playing and so I want to involve as many players as possible.”

The Dutch host Denmark on March 26 and Germany three days later, both at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joel Drommel (PSV Eindhoven), Mark Flekken (SC Freiburg), Tim Krul (Norwich City)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax Amsterdam), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Jordan Teze (PSV Eindhoven), Jurrien Timber (Ajax Amsterdam), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Owen Wijndal (AZ Alkmaar)

Midfielders: Jordy Clasie (AZ Almaar), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Guus Til (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris St-Germain)

Forwards: Steven Berghuis (Ajax Amsterdam), Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven), Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal), Noa Lang (Club Brugge), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Burnley).

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

