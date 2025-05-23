Thai athlete, 105, unrivalled but not lonely at World Masters Games

TAIPEI: Sawang Janpram is in a league of his own at the World Masters Games in Taiwan - at 105, he is the oldest competitor and the only person in his age group.

It meant that Thailand's Sawang was all but certain to win gold in the men's 100-plus discus, javelin, shot put and 100m.

All he had to do was finish, and the former school principal reached the 100m line in his solo race in a very respectable 38.55 seconds.

"I'm proud he's brought honour to our family," his 73-year-old daughter Siripan, a fellow evergreen athlete, told AFP.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

They are among 25,950 athletes from 107 countries at the two-week World Masters Games in Taipei.

Held every four years, the event brings together competitors aged 30 and over from all walks of life for the sheer joy of taking part.

This year's edition is more than twice as big as the 2024 Paris Olympics in terms of competitor numbers.

Sawang, a father of five, began exercising at the age of 90, inspired by Siripan and a desire to avoid becoming bedridden like his friends.

Three to four times a week, Sawang joins his daughter to trot on a beach near their home in Rayong in eastern Thailand.

"I sometimes like to walk, sometimes run," said Sawang, peering at AFP through aviator sunglasses as he explained his training regimen.

"Sometimes I do javelin throw, depending on what I have to do for competitions."

Other times, Sawang said he just goes to the local market.

It's proved to be a winning strategy, with the wiry centenarian winning more than 60 medals on the masters circuit.

Sawang added four more golds to his collection this week.