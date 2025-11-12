Logo
Thailand extends MotoGP contract to 2031
MotoGP - Thailand Grand Prix - Chang International Circuit, Buriram, Thailand - February 28, 2025 Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez in action during practice. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

12 Nov 2025 07:00PM
Thailand will continue to host a MotoGP race at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram until at least 2031, the sport and local organisers said on Wednesday.

The race has become a fixture on the calendar since its debut in 2018 and the new agreement extends the contract from 2027.

A Thai government spokesman said last week that the cabinet had approved a budget limit of 3.9 billion baht ($119.08 million) for organising the race over the five-year period.

"The Thai GP has only grown into a more and more important, and impressive, event," said MotoGP CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta in a statement.

"Thailand and Southeast Asia are key for MotoGP. Our sport is already popular with a sizeable audience and there remains so much potential for us to grow even more."

($1 = 32.7500 baht)

Source: Reuters
