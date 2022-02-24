Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Thailand to face Uzbekistan in quest for Asian Cup berth
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Thailand to face Uzbekistan in quest for Asian Cup berth

24 Feb 2022 05:03PM (Updated: 24 Feb 2022 05:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Southeast Asian champions Thailand will take on 2011 Asian Cup semi-finalists Uzbekistan in the next round of qualifying for the 2023 Asian Cup finals in June.

The pair were drawn in Group C, which will be played in Uzbekistan, alongside the Maldives and Sri Lanka in the third round of qualifying for the continental championship.

The 24-team finals are due to be played in China in June 2023.

Only the winners of each of the six groups are guaranteed to advance, with the five runners-up with the best records also progressing.

China have already qualified as hosts while four-time champions Japan as well as Iran, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Oman, Vietnam and Qatar have already secured their places.

Two-time quarter-finalists Jordan will meet former champions Kuwait, Indonesia and Nepal in Group A in Kuwait City while Palestine meet the Philippines, Yemen and Mongolia in Ulaanbaatar in Group B.

India will host Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia in Group D with Group E being played in Malaysia, where the hosts will be joined by Bahrain, Turkmenistan and Bangladesh.

Kyrgyzstan will be joined by Central Asian neighbours Tajikistan in Bishkek in Group F, which also features Myanmar and Singapore.

Matches will be played on June 8, 11 and 14.

Asian Cup Qualifying Draw:

Group A: Jordan, Kuwait, Indonesia, Nepal

Group B: Palestine, Philippines, Yemen, Mongolia

Group C: Uzbekistan, Thailand, Maldives, Sri Lanka

Group D: India, Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Cambodia

Group E: Bahrain, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh

Group F: Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Myanmar, Singapore

(Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us